Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The New Valley Governorate in southern Egypt witnessed a tragic accident in the collision of a passenger bus and a transport vehicle in the city of Dakhla, which caused the death of 5 people and the injury of 23 others.

Civil Defense forces and ambulances immediately moved to the site of the accident, where the victims were transferred to the Dakhla General Hospital, while the governorate raised the level of maximum preparedness for the rest of the hospitals to receive the injured in the collision that occurred on the 65 km Tanida Road – Dakhla between a public transport bus and a heavy transport vehicle.

The Egyptian authorities said that 23 injured people were transferred to Dakhla General Hospital and 5 dead people to the hospital morgue by sending 20 ambulances to the site of the accident. A blood and plasma transport vehicle was also sent to secure the hospital’s needs of blood bags. The injured are being treated and the necessary care is being provided to them.

Dozens of residents of the Dakhla Center in the New Valley flocked to the Dakhla General Hospital to donate blood to rescue the victims of the crash, which shows the Egyptians standing in a time of crisis.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution is investigating the causes of the accident, while the Governor of the New Valley and a number of interior, health and ambulance officials have moved to the site of the accident, where the Governor of the New Valley, Major General Mohamed Al-Zamlot, confirmed that ambulances were dispatched to the site of the accident as soon as it occurred in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Assiut Governorate to provide the necessary support to the injured. The injured are being transferred to the Central Hospital of Dakhla, and the effects of the accident are being raised and the circumstances of the accident are investigated.