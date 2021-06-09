Xbox Mexico invited some Mexican designers to come up with new designs for his console, Xbox Series S. Later, he showed in a post the colorful consoles that emerged from these collaborations and asked people to vote for their favorite.

The design with the most votes would become a real model of the console and we already have a winner. The artist’s design, Mike Master, was the one that the public liked the most, so we will soon see his creation, which he baptized as’Mad world‘, turned into a real model of the Xbox Series S.

Meet the artist behind this new Xbox Series S

The winning artist, Mike Master, it is originally from Chihuahua, studied visual arts in Queretaro and currently lives in the Mexico City. This collaboration is not his first time with a major brand as he has already worked with brands such as Netflix Y Spotify. You can see more of his work in his page where you can tell that he is a lover of geek culture, like many of us.

His Xbox Series S is inspired by ‘Gears of War ‘, the series of third-person shooters that is much loved by the Mexican public. The design has two ambivalent colors, an illustration of the protagonist, Marcus fenix, and multiple references to the game’s weaponry, such as frag grenades and the always reliable lancer.

If you liked this design and would love to have it, you should keep a close eye on both the networks of Mike Master as from the networks of Xbox MexicoWell, soon they will have more news about how we can get this colorful console. We hope it is not a very limited model because we do want to add it to our collection.

For more news about technology and videogames we recommend:

Fountain.



