The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, said that “the ministry intends, during the next two months, to launch a new system of food safety standards and requirements, to ensure that no imported food enters the country except from the first and highest classification globally, to keep pace with security and safety standards. Strengthening the local control system for examining the safety of local production, and the levels of pesticide residues in it, by launching the largest central food inspection laboratory, in cooperation with all inspection centers at the state level.

He added that this step aims to enhance the capabilities of the inspection and quarantine centers attached to all state ports, and to speed up the pace of their work to ensure the speed of examination procedures for food consignments incoming to the state and their entry into the local market, with the aim of raising the levels of quality, efficiency and safety of the imported product, and raising and enhancing the level of the local product, to enhance its ability to Market competition.

He stressed that the ministry is currently working, in cooperation with the private sector, to prepare for the launch of a huge national project soon, to market the local agricultural product and enhance consumer confidence in it, increase its market share and enhance its competitiveness.

He added that the ministry plans, during this week, to launch the Youth Food Security Stations project, which aims to develop integrated “modern agricultural” stations that employ the latest technologies in line with the climatic conditions of the UAE, to qualify and develop youth skills in the agricultural field, and train them to implement and manage systems. Various modern agricultural systems, enhancing the productive capacities of these systems and marketing their products, in order to enhance their ability to entrepreneurship and invest in sustainable food production systems, and contribute to supporting food security and sustainability trends, and ensuring the flexibility and continuity of supply chains.

He explained that the ministry is working through an advanced agricultural extension system, urging farmers in the country to adopt and implement sustainable modern agricultural systems that guarantee the protection of environmental resources, employ the latest global technologies and raise the efficiency and volume of agricultural production, while continuing to work to motivate young people to entrepreneurship in the field of agriculture. Modern sustainable development, by linking them with the financing agencies in the country, to provide the necessary support to launch their own projects, and to supervise them through the guidance system to ensure their success.

Al Nuaimi said that “the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment implements an integrated system of efforts that enhance food security and sustainability, in order to ensure the continuity of food supply and supply chains, including the expansion of the adoption of import markets, to ensure the diversity and continuity of food supply chains.”

He stated that the number of approved slaughterhouses, which export halal meat from abroad to the country, according to the latest update, is 165 slaughterhouses from 64 countries, until the end of March 2021, and coordination is underway with a number of livestock exporting countries, with the aim of importing livestock from them to increase the number of markets.

He explained that a draft federal law on climate change has been prepared, as the first national law of its kind in the region, which represents a general legal framework for efforts, standards and mechanisms of action for climate, including all sectors at the state level, and in a manner that contributes to enhancing the position of the UAE in global competitiveness indicators. It supports sustainable development and green economy efforts, and also contributes to supporting innovation, research and development in the field of climate action.

On the efforts to ensure the continuity of the fishing sector in the country, Al Nuaimi indicated that work is currently underway, in coordination with all concerned authorities at the state level, to prepare a new mechanism that allows opening the door for issuing fishing boat licenses in an orderly manner, according to specific requirements in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities in each emirate.

He added that the ministry attaches great importance to the expansion of the establishment of fish farms, as it supports local production capabilities, as it has developed regulations with the services it provides to customers, in order to ensure access to services related to aquaculture farms, and the issuance of certificates in a short record time.

