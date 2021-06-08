The regional government, through the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, has created a quality mark for the universities of the Region of Murcia, the ‘Murcia Region University Quality’ seal, an initiative to encourage the work of universities, in order to make them more competitive and attractive within the framework of the European Higher Education Area, Community sources reported in a press release.

This was announced on Tuesday by the regional counselor, Valle Miguélez, during the inauguration of the working day on quality and dual university training, in collaboration with the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca), where she stressed that the seal «is a commitment of the regional government to encourage and reward the faculties and schools of our universities that stand out for developing tools that affect the quality of their teaching processes, in its internationalization and in promoting the employability of future graduates ”.

Miguélez assured that “this initiative will serve to consolidate the university centers, increase their possibilities of attracting talent and improve the positioning of the Region’s universities in the national and international university rankings.”

For the counselor, «the seal will constitute a quality mark of our university centers and a springboard towards excellence, at the same time that it will reward the collective effort of the centers of our universities to become individualized through a continuous effort of improvement and consolidation ”.

The creation of this distinctive is one of the objectives of the university policy of the regional government, which will use the program-contracts with public universities to encourage the quality of the public university system, at the same time that it can enable the private university to be incorporated as full to excellence in the public service of higher education.

The seal will consist of a certification issued jointly by the Ministry in collaboration with Aneca or with the legally established university quality assessment and accreditation agency, with which the Community could sign an agreement for this purpose.

This certification will be accompanied by a accreditation or distinctive plate, that the faculty, school, affiliated center or other university structure that has obtained it may use both in its facilities and in its documents, posters and information brochures, among others. It may also be used by the corresponding university as regards the center that has obtained this distinction.

The counselor stressed that this seal “could even receive an economic incentive such as public universities in the Region of Murcia.” In the case of UCAM, “the badge will help it to better position itself in the Spanish university system and to consolidate its strategy.”

Merits



Among the merits to be assessed in order to obtain the ‘Murcia Region University Quality’ seal, which will be valid for five years, are renewable: have the implementation of the Internal Quality Assurance System approved by Aneca (Audit) or institutional accreditation; promote the realization of extracurricular practices; carry out specific special employability actions in final year students; arrange and organize bilingual curricular itineraries in foreign languages ​​or the linguistic training of its teachers (B2 onwards) in foreign languages.