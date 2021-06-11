From now on, the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Shareholders will solve the problems of not only defrauded buyers of apartments in new buildings, but also other citizens who need housing and expect to receive it from the state. The resolution adopted by the Russian government suggests that the fund will provide them with unsold apartments in problem buildings. Izvestia writes about this.

We are talking about houses that were built by unscrupulous developers, but were eventually completed. The new housing provision mechanism is designed for people living in dilapidated houses, citizens with low incomes, orphans, large families and people with disabilities.

The government believes that expanding the powers of the fund will speed up the process of providing housing to those on the waiting list. Only in Moscow at the moment there are about 50 thousand people in the queue for receiving apartments, and the average waiting period for housing is about 25 years, the chairman of the Moscow Queuing movement Luiza Martyanova told the publication. She supports the government’s initiative. “Any additional capacities will be in demand here,” the public figure emphasized.

The Russian Guild of Realtors also positively assessed the initiative, calling it a “socially oriented decision”: they said that the construction of municipal housing in many regions is now almost non-existent, meanwhile there are apartment buildings in which not all apartments belong to real estate investors. It is quite logical to hand them over to those on the waiting list, realtors believe.

Earlier in June, it became known that over the past year in Russia there were 20 percent fewer developers. The process of construction companies leaving the market is especially noticeable in small towns. This could lead to a shortage of new housing, real estate market experts believe.

