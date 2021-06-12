French video game developer Ubisoft presented this Saturday a series of novelties, in what was the first strong conference of E3 2021, the largest video game exhibition in the world:Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopes and a movie installment Avatar They were the highlight.

What’s more, Rainbow Six Extraction, Just Dance 2022 Y Far Cry 6 were other of the sagas that the company showed in more detail.

Here, everything that was presented, the release dates and the trailers.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Swedish division, Ubisoft Massive, presented a project that takes a while, made with Snowdrop Engine. Very little is known for now, but it was surprising for being a reference to a movie from 11 years ago.

It comes out in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. That is, it will be only for the new generation.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario started to warm up engines for Nintendo, which will have its conference main next Tuesday.

This time it’s a sequel to the Rabbids series, a crossover with a Ubisoft property. Sparks of Hope is a sequel to Kingdoms Battle. It will arrive in 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Far Cry 6

The sixth installment reloaded the inks on its antagonist, Antón Castillo, starring Giancarlo Esposito.

Ubisoft also showed the post-launch content it will receive, independent expansions starring some of the villains from previous games.

Rainbow six siege

One of Ubisoft’s most important competitive properties. This same day, June 30, it will arrive between PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, while at some point in early 2022 it will be PlayStation and Xbox consoles will be added.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The game starring Eivor has already had its expansions and now they are heading to “The Siege of Paris”, his second DLC for this year. He also confirmed that he will continue to receive support and that this will result in more content during 2022. Little by little, Assassin’s Creed was transformed into a service.

Rocksmith +

Rocksmith is a game to play the guitar. The new installment aims to have a library in constant expansion with the community. It will have a closed beta for the remainder of the year on PC.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft’s cooperative shooter returns and is inserted today: with a renewed gameplay, there will be a squad of up to 3 players to the alien hordes. It will arrive on September 16 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One and PC.

Riders republic

The multiplayer from the creators of Steep shows news in real time. The free map can be used alongside dozens of players riding mountain bikes, snowboards and even in rocket backpacks.

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance is one of Ubisoft’s most successful games. Every year he iterates it, like EA with Fifa. The new songs will be available starting November 4 at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft Forward: The Complete Conference