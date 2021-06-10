Although its initial launch was in 2013, it seems that there are still surprises because I know leaked a new map from GTA 5. A Grand Theft Auto fan has apparently discovered a new map for the game, which is quite curious. A few weeks ago, the GTA 6 map was allegedly leaked. While this information was unconfirmed, we now have another leaked map. The leak was made by Twitter user @ Pariah87.

The user said that he had discovered a new map for GTA 5, this one from the beta phase of the game, and that it shows what the map looked like. GTA 5 map at a point in development before being finalized. This is an opportunity for fans to learn more about the game that has been around for three generations.

A new GTA 5 map is leaked

The new GTA 5 map looks like the final version of the map, but the section of the airport and docks was clearly a work in progress when this specific map was made. In responses to the tweet above, some have pointed out that this is, more or less, the debugging map discovered earlier, but this is not entirely true. That version of the game map had a completely different version of the airport and docks.

Of course, there is no official confirmation yet. Rockstar Games has not commented about it and we don’t expect you to. All in all, it is still interesting to know this a new map of GTA 5.