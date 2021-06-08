In Krasnoyarsk, they plan to create a new beach near the Oktyabrsky lake-park. UIA “Krasgorpark” announced the search for a contractor for the construction, the relevant information was published on the public procurement portal.

Based on the documentation, the contractor will have to create a sand embankment, install a lighting system, as well as urns, benches and other small architectural forms. In addition, the list of works includes the reconstruction of the road to the beach and the creation of new paths leading from the parking lot, writes IA KrasnoyarskMedia…

The maximum cost of a contract with a contractor will amount to 9.4 million rubles. It is planned to complete the work in 45 days.

