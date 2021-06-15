The world of international cinema mourns the passing of Ned Beatty. He had made his way into a truly incredible number of Hollywood productions, but his success had spread virtually all over the world. He went out a 83 years old at his home in Los Angeles, of natural causes and surrounded by the affection of close family and closest friends.

To give the news of Beatty’s death he thought about his manager. Who with a post on social networks said that now Ned he has finally found his peace.

The actor born in Louisville in 1937 was 83 years old, most of which he spent in front of one movie camera. He actually started his acting career on the stages of theater. But when in 1972 he made his debut for the first time on the big screen, starring in the film A quiet weekend of fear of John Boorman, he never left him.

Life and Career of Ned Beatty

Ned Beatty, as anticipated, was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 6, 1937. After a long career as an actor theater, which has allowed him to receive many awards and recognitions. TO Broadway, for example, it won the critics’ prize and a Drama Desk Award for his portrayal of Big Daddy in a revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof“.

Many of his parts also in television productions, but it is with the cinema that he achieved his success. The high point of his career came in the 90s, when he had one starts as a protagonist in the Irish film “Hear My Song“.

However, by his own words, what he was most passionate about was acting roles not protagonist. He admitted, in an interview, that being a star reduces your effectiveness as an actor, because you risk becoming an identifiable and somehow predictable part of a product: “You have to be careful and nurture your fans. But I like to surprise the public, to do the unexpected “.

In 1979 he had the honor of being directed in a film by the great Steven Spielberg. The title of the film was “1941 – alarm in Hollywood“. In 1976, thanks to his performance in the film “Fifth estate“, He managed to get a prestigious one Oscar nomination, in his beloved category of Best Supporting Actor.