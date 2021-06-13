The 49-year-old man was transferred to La Arrixaca with multiple injuries Entrance to the Emergency Department of La Arrixaca, in a file image. / nacho garacía / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 13 June 2021, 17:23



A 49-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured this Sunday when he suffered a traffic accident in Totana. The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia has received a call at 12:57 pm reporting the traffic accident that occurred on the road from Totana to La Santa (RM-502), at the junction of the transfer road, in the municipal term of Totana.

A passenger car and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. After the collision, the motorcyclist was lying on the ground, suffered various injuries and is disoriented and agitated. Police officers from the Civil Guard and an ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 (an Emergency Service ambulance) went to the scene of the accident. The health workers treated, stabilized the affected person and later transferred him to the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca.