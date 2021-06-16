A modified Indian strain of coronavirus was found in Moscow. This was announced by the head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg, reports Interfax…

According to him, studies of the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against this strain are underway. The drug has shown high efficacy against the Indian strain, Gunzburg noted.

As the head of the Gamaleya center explained, Sputnik V creates a very large reserve of antibody concentration and protects the body from the Indian strain.

“When it comes to efficiency [вакцины] in laboratory conditions – there is a decrease of 1.4-2.4 times in comparison with the serum obtained from the Wuhan strains. It’s not critical at all, ”he said.

On June 15, Gunzburg allowed a Moscow strain of coronavirus to appear in Russia. According to him, the Gamaleya Center is studying the effectiveness of Sputnik V against this type of virus.