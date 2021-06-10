A model standing in a revealing swimsuit made of scotch tape in the central square of the city surprised passers-by. The video posted in Instagram-account of the American brand Black Tape Project, drew attention to the Daily Star.

Fashion model Nicki Hill posed in the middle of Times Square in New York as part of the Black Tape Project advertising campaign. On the naked body of the girl, an applique in a shade of golden metallic is applied in the form of a one-piece swimsuit with a neckline.

The footage shows Hill standing in a large circle of people filming her with smartphone cameras. The video was posted on the company’s page, to date, it has collected about ten thousand likes.

Social network users expressed their admiration for the model in the comments below the post. “So courageous, she demonstrates her figure with dignity”, “No posing or fear, complete relaxation”, “The model is irresistible. This is courage! Bravo! “,” I am now obsessed with such art! ” – they wrote.

The Black Tape Project has been launched by artist Joel Alvarez since 2018. The brand, which specializes in alternative fashion, has become popular on Instagram, with half a million followers so far.

In July of the same year, the brand unveiled a summer collection of multicolored duct tape swimwear at the Miami Swim Week show in Florida. The girls took to the podium with appliqués in the form of different bikini models pasted on their naked bodies. Some of them wore full-length swimsuits made of thick black duct tape, while others wore translucent duct tape in bright colors.