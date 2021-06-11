If I tell you about a game with a Dead Space aesthetic it will surely catch your attention, but if I also tell you that it incorporates a combat system in the purest Demon’s Souls style, you will surely feel very intrigued. That was exactly what happened to me when I was able to see Dolmen in detail. I tell you more in these impressions.

Without making much noise, we have just witnessed the presentation of a game that has piqued our curiosity. Dolmen is a Third person action RPG inspired by the art of the legendary HR Giger, father of the Alien creature, and in good faith it is given by its settings, with nightmarish landscapes in which human anatomy merges with machines. Behind this new license is the Brazilian studio Massive Work Studio, which has been working on the project since the end of 2016.

The cosmic terror of Lovecraft also has a place in Dolmen. In the boots of our character, called “The Commander”, we will visit the planet of Revion Prime on a mission to find samples of dolmen crystals, which are what give the game its name. One of the things that caught my attention is the costume design of our protagonist, showing the information about the life and energy of our hero behind him, in line with what was seen in the Dead Space saga. In this way, the same result is achieved as in Visceral Games games: the screen is freed of elements that divert our attention, gaining immersion and showiness.

The other point you can’t help but notice is that we carry an ax and a completely futuristic-looking “shield”. In fact, the fight in Dolmen it can be melee or ranged weapons. This will affect your character build and skill tree, as you can choose to focus on one of the two combat modes or roll down the middle lane and do a build hybrid. Each ranged weapon has a special advantage, such as a pistol that fires a triple shot. In addition, thanks to them, we can apply different status effects to enemies such as cold, which will cause them to move more slowly. The interesting thing is that every advantage brings with it disadvantages. In the case of ice, while you slow down monsters, you also deal less damage to them.

Another feature of the ranged weapons that we could see is that they will have a alternate shot Heavy to take advantage of in more complex confrontations. The melee combat system is reminiscent of what is seen in games like Dark Souls. The tempo and the way of facing the fights are very similar and we even have a blocking system with which you can counter your enemies if you use it at the right time.

As in the From Software saga, the exploration will have an important weight in Dolmen. In fact, we will have to find a series of beacons that will serve as a save point and, not only that, when they are activated they also restore energy and health, something that will allow us to face greater challenges. In fact, every time we find a hologram of our corpse lying on the ground it will mean that The Commander was there in the past and failed in his mission. If you go through this hologram, you will restore its timeline and recover its lost dolmen fragments.

The exploration will have an important weight in DolmenIt is very interesting the way in which the study has implemented a power mode in which, when we have it activated, we will not use our resistance to attack, instead we will resort to this mode, which will apply elemental damage in melee combat depending on the reactor that we are using at that moment. In addition, our protagonist has a force field capable of absorbing blows and stopping projectiles. As for the enemies, we could not see more than a species of “giant grasshopper” and an imposing final boss in the form of a spider. However, we know that the studio is working on a wide variety of creature designs for Dolmen and I’m looking forward to seeing them all in action.

Dolmen will arrive sometime in 2022 to PC and consoles, although we still do not know exactly which platforms will be chosen, but the truth is that it looks good. Its action and role go perfectly with its sci-fi setting and elements of cosmic horror. The title is being developed with the Unreal Engine 4 engine and will offer modes for a single player and multiplayer, although we do not know more details about them. Dolmen wants you to feel alone in his world as if you have been forgotten by life itself, the question is, are you going to let that happen?