Condition of the vehicle after the accident. / Fortune local police

A 13-year-old minor was transferred to the hospital after suffering a traffic accident in Fortuna that resulted in two more injuries. The other two affected people were treated at the scene of the event, which occurred on the road that connects the municipality of Fortune with Molina de Segura.



A 13-year-old minor was transferred to the hospital this Saturday afternoon after suffering a traffic accident in Fortuna that resulted in two more injuries. The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received several calls starting at 4:41 pm reporting the event, which occurred on the road that connects Molina de Segura with the Fortunero municipality (T-423).

The calls reported the loss of control of tourism, which collided with the entrance of a metal ship and ended up overturning. They also added that there were three injured people who were able to get out of the vehicle.

At the scene of the accident, members of the Local Police of Fortuna, a couple of forest surveillance from Civil Protection from the same municipalities, two ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, an ambulance from the Emergency Service and a non-assistance ambulance.

Health workers from the Emergency Service ambulance attend to the three wounded and proceed to transfer a child under 13 years of age to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital. The rest of those affected were treated ‘in situ’.