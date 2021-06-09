Holiday World is an amusement park located in San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) where an unusual event occurred: a child suddenly appeared trapped inside an arcade machine, specifically in which it contains a hook to remove objects from inside.

It is commonly known for the contraption she has hanging from the ceiling. The game consists of the player having to handle the gripper or the hook through the controls. is inside to catch a prize. Normally, they are usually soft toys or gifts of little weight or size.

When the minor saw the machine, went much further and thought it was a good idea to go straight through the prize gate. This is how he got caught. Under the watchful eye of onlookers and amusement park staff, the child could be rescued without any complications.

Reactions in the networks

Once the event was known, the reactions through social networks did not stop: “This is crazy,” said one user, accompanying his Tweet with an image of the unusual scene. For their part, other Internet users made reference to the movie ‘Toy Story’, in which there is a similar event in a recreation center.