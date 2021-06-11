The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the availability of a transportation service using the Dubai Metro via a direct line between Al Rashidiya Station and the Expo Station, which was opened a few days ago on Route 2020, to be currently available to employees authorized to be present at the Expo 2020 site.

According to what the authority stated on its digital platforms, the Dubai Metro Red Line will provide a continuous route from Rashidiya station to Expo 2020 station without the need to change the train at the transit stations, unless the passenger is heading towards the UAE Exchange station, then he will have to change the train at the station. Transitional Jebel Ali.

Al Rashidiya Metro Station is the first from which the Dubai Metro was launched across Dubai, and it also contains a parking garage.

It is located in the Rashidiya area, which is adjacent to the Nad Al Hammar area to the south, Mirdif to the east, Dubai International Airport to the north, and Umm Ramool to the west. Al Rashidiya Station is the nearest station to Dubai International Airport, and it is also one of the relatively close areas for employees and residents living in the Emirate of Sharjah, as the distance between Al Rashidiya Station and Al Khan Street in Sharjah is about 15 km. The station features 3 parallel tracks for trains distributed on 3 levels, and the station also includes a parking garage for metro trains at night.

The opening of the Metro 2020 route, starting from January 1, 2021, has linked the city center to its outskirts, as it provided an easy and convenient means of transportation that linked the city center to four new areas in Dubai via metro stations in Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan. The Dubai Investments Park station, located on the Metro 2020 route, was also operated from 1 June, serving the surrounding industrial, residential and commercial areas.

It is noteworthy that all 7 stations of the Metro 2020 route have been operated, except for the “Jumeirah Golf Estates” station, which will open to coincide with the launch of the global event “Expo 2020”, which will be hosted by the UAE from October 1 to March 31, 2022.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

