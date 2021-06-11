Dubai (Etihad)

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, in the presence of Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafee, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, his deputy Colonel Majid Al Suwaidi, Colonel Hareb Al Shamsi, General Coordinator of the Criminal Investigation Sector, and a number of officers chaired a meeting with the Police Station. Al Barsha, as part of periodic meetings of public administrations and police stations, with the aim of assessing the readiness of the work teams participating in the Dubai International Expo and reviewing the latest developments. Major General Al-Mansoori was briefed on a presentation on the preparations of the work teams, the work plan, and traffic and criminal statistics, stressing the importance of dealing with various challenges and keenness to come up with innovative and pioneering solutions that contribute to reducing, combating and preventing crime, pointing out the importance of working as an integrated team with high security and professionalism. To preserve the gains and reputation achieved by the UAE in all fields, and to cooperate and coordinate between all parties to finish all preparations to receive the global event.

He stressed the importance of the jurisdiction of Al Barsha Center for the Emirate of Dubai; As it covers 12 areas with an area of ​​412 square kilometers, and it is located in an area with many tourist areas and a number of important facilities, which calls for intensification of security and the provision of distinguished services to make customers happy in the area of ​​jurisdiction. Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri added that His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, pays great attention to the event through permanent meetings with work teams and committees, to come up with innovative initiatives and projects, and to develop smart systems and advanced technology to secure the event, in addition to looking at the best international practices, stressing The criminal investigation sector is ready to receive the global event.