Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo) A medical source familiar with the details of the health condition of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, revealed, as she continues to receive health care in a private hospital in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, saying: “The situation remains as it is, and she did not leave intensive care until This moment is the opposite of what is being reported in the media.

He added to “Al-Ittihad” that the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, is still in the intensive care unit, receiving health care due to a large erosion of the lung due to its impact on the long effects of Covid 19, which affects about 30% of those recovering from the emerging Corona virus, due to their normal health condition before the injury, which affected by the virus.

He pointed out that there is a desire from the family that the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, receive health care at home, amid close and special follow-up, but the condition of the great Egyptian artist does not allow this at the present time, stressing that the improvement is slowly progressing during the last period.

The family of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, asked her fans in the Arab world to pray for her due to her health condition, especially since she does not know until this moment the news of the death of her life companion and her husband, the late artist Samir Ghanem.