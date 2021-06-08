A man slapped the French president, Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to the town of Tain-l’Hermitage, in southeastern France. The incident was known due to a video that began to circulate on social networks, and was confirmed by the environment of the Head of State to the AFP agency.

According to the video posted on Twitter, Macron approaches a group of people and talks to a man in a green shirt, glasses and a chinstrap, who grabs his forearm and seems to slap him. As he hits it, the man seems to say To Bas La Macronie (Down with Macron).

Immediately after launching the coup, the police and the president’s bodyguard pounced on the man to separate them.

From the environment of the president, they referred to the episode as “an attempted slap“According to local authorities, two people were arrested.

News in development