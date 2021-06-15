A 46-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell into an empty swimming pool Tuesday night. The victim’s father called the Civil Guard when his son fell into the pool, which is about two or three meters deep and is located in the El Elipe area, in the municipality of Cieza.

The Civil Guard in turn called 112 at 7:47 p.m., which mobilized a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 who, upon arrival, demanded the presence of firefighters to rescue the immobilized patient , from the bottom of the pool.

The emergency services transport the injured person immobilized. / Ceis

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium came to the scene and rescued the injured man, a 46-year-old man. After being stabilized by the health workers, he was transferred in the UME to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza, with wounds of serious prognosis.