In Ufa, a man on an electric scooter knocked down a pensioner, and then, together with a friend, fled the scene. As reported by “Bashinform” agency, the incident took place on the evening of June 12.

According to 84-year-old Robert Galiakberov, he lost consciousness from a strong blow. “I woke up when two men with a scooter lifted me to my feet. Despite the severe pain, they sat me down on a bench and left, ”he said.

The victim called his wife and son, they called an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed the pensioner with a complex hip fracture. Doctors installed knitting needles in the patient’s broken leg. Now Galiakberov is expected to recover for three months, and then an operation.

According to the victim’s son, the Galiakberov family went to the police. Now they are looking for eyewitnesses of what happened, requesting data from CCTV cameras. “The serious harm to health has been caused, the operation, care and rehabilitation will require resources, we will recover from the guilty,” said Alfred Galiakberov.

