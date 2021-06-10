A man is detained near the site of the G7 summit

British police said they had arrested a man on Thursday morning over a false bomb warning near the media center for the G7 summit in southwest England.

The man was arrested after the police had to evacuate a hotel due to reports of a suspicious package that arrived early this morning.

Police were called to a hotel in Falmouth, where most of the media crews covering the summit of world leaders are staying, at about 3:15 am local time after the package was found.

The Royal Navy’s bomb disposal unit was called in and declared the device a bogus, but only after the evacuation of more than 100 guests from the hotel and nearby properties.

Police said they arrested a 20-year-old man from Falmouth on suspicion of making a false bomb report and that he is now in custody.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday evening and is staying at a seaside resort in Carbis Bay, about 25 miles from Falmouth.

The authorities tightened security around the Group of Seven summit, the first meeting of the leaders of major industrialized countries in nearly two years, and an additional 5,000 police were called in from across Britain.