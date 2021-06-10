Agents of the Local Police of Cartagena intervened last Tuesday, June 8, in two alleged cases of gender violence. The first of them, in La Palma, where the alleged perpetrator, aged 29, was arrested, who apparently had attacked his partner by punching his head and the entire body, municipal sources reported in a statement. .

Shortly after, at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday they also had to perform in Los Dolores. Around two in the morning, the alleged 27-year-old aggressor was arrested after having beaten with a whip to his partner in the presence of a minor son. In both cases, the corresponding police proceedings have been initiated.

Crime against public health



The Local Police of Cartagena has also intervened in the arrest of a 23-year-old young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health in the San Cristóbal neighborhood. Likewise, agents of the Judicial Traffic Police intervened three drivers as allegedly responsible for crimes against road safety. Apparently two of them they lacked a driving license, in addition to registering a judicial breathalyzer and an administrative breathalyzer.