The engineer of the Renault-Nissan alliance has been facing several investigations, since he fled from Japan to Lebanon in late 2019.

He said in an interview with “Reuters”, that he hopes to clear his name in the cases of financial irregularities brought against him.

Ghosn confirmed that he was voluntarily interrogated at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, as a witness.

Ghosn was the president of Nissan and Mitsubishi, and the CEO of Renault, when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes, while he denied any wrongdoing.

The French-Lebanese executive said he answered hundreds of questions from French investigators earlier this month in hearings that centered on allegations of financial misconduct in France.

“I will wait for the result (of the French investigators) that may come in the coming months, but the process of defending myself before the French authorities will undoubtedly be very long, and I will have to be patient,” he said.

Ghosn said the only questions he did not answer were those related to the Japanese prosecution, on the advice of his lawyer.

He added that he was seeking to cancel an Interpol Red Notice, which is issued against fugitives wanted for trial, at the request of Tokyo, which Lebanon received in January 2020.

The notice means that Ghosn risks arrest if he travels outside Lebanon, which does not sign an extradition agreement with Japan.

He added that the Lebanese authorities questioned him about the notice, and requested that his file be transferred from Tokyo, but they have not received anything yet.

“Obviously in these cases you are fighting against governments. They have means that you don’t have. It takes a lot of money, a lot of lawyers and a lot of patience,” he said.

The red notice indicates that Ghosn will remain in Beirut for the time being, where he says he is enjoying his life after years of work.

He said, “At least I can live my life with my wife. We can have breakfast together in the morning. We didn’t rush to a plane. I don’t have jet lag and I sleep better. Basically what happened to me made me really see what is essential in life.” .

Ghosn said he would only return to Japan to clear his name if the legal system was changed, where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

And he added: “You obviously have a completely different system when you talk about Japanese responsibility and foreign responsibility, and this must stop.”

Ghosn’s arrest and flight to Lebanon shed light on the Japanese legal system at the international level.

Last November, a UN panel of experts said Tokyo’s judiciary had treated Ghosn unfairly, but Japan’s justice minister criticized the panel, saying its conclusions were “based on factual errors”.

At the time of Ghosn’s escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he underestimated his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements by 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) over a decade and enriched himself at the company’s expense through payments to car dealerships.

On Monday, a US Special Forces veteran and his son pleaded guilty to helping him escape from Tokyo, hiding in a box on a private plane.

The two men, who are being held in the same Tokyo prison where Ghosn was held in 2018, could face up to three years in prison.