Robin Wright is an excellent actress who also does her first steps behind the camera. Popular in recent times thanks to the success of his role in the series ‘House of Cards’ -He has also made some of his episodes-, in his career he is forever in the memory ‘The engaged princess’. However, his filmography features notable films such as ‘The shadow of power’, ‘The protégé’, ‘The most wanted man’ or the curious ‘The congress’, mixture of animation and real image at the service of an imaginative story that fuses drama and science fiction.

Video.



Trailer ‘In a wild place’.



‘In a wild place’ has his direction, in addition to starring in the story of a woman who decides to isolate herself from the madding crowd and retreats to a forest in the Rocky Mountains with few supplies in her backpack. She denies her life, estranged from her family, and changes her scene with all the consequences. Surviving the harsh winter is a terrible unforeseen event. The hostility of the environment and the uncontrollable forces of nature push him on an existential journey through which he discovers links that can help him survive in the face of adversity and overcome his traumas.

‘In a wild place’ advocates goodness in the human being, believes in it, and emphasizes it through the experiences of its protagonist, played by Wright with dedication. A beautiful feature film debut that deflates slightly in its outcome but maintains an interesting emotionality. The script is somewhat flimsy, but it wins visually. Demián Bichir, An Oscar nominee for his work in ‘A Better Life’, he accompanies Wright in his acting feat, turning the plot around with his appearance on the scene. Nature, displaying all its strength and immensity, is, to a large extent, another character in the film, well photographed. Bobby Bukowski, the cinematographer, is fond of exploring nature in isolation and capturing all the different aspects of the landscape, the weather, and the changing seasons.

“It is a story of a personal transformation born of tragedy and loss”, relates the director and main artist about the project. “While we were doing it, we could not know that a global pandemic would sow mourning and pain in all the homes of the world. Neither can I nor do I claim that this movie is a reflection of what the affected people are going through. It is a story about the experience of one particular person dealing with extreme adversity. I hope it inspires audiences to believe in their own resilience and in the ability we all have to shine a light simply with our kindness. “

“There are so many stories about loss and grief in the movies and in our everyday lives,” continues Wright. “The question is often asked how we can overcome it. It is a different process for everyone, but, too often, our closest people and even ourselves have expectations about how to manage our suffering and when we will feel better. The time and space you need are not individualized. Most of the filming took place on Moose Mountain, a peak about 2,400 meters high near Banff National Park, the oldest in Canada.

Robin Wright and Demián Bichir in ‘In a wild place’.

The narrative thread of the film relies heavily on the seasonal changes that take place over three years, which made it necessary capture the four seasons on the shooting days that were scheduled. To do this, the producers organized two separate shoots. For September and October they planned to shoot the spring, summer and fall scenes, and would later return to shoot the winter scenes. “I was able to count on great production companies, three of the calmest, most experienced problem solvers you can find,” emphasizes Wright, who alternated directing and acting every day. And with an incredible veteran assistant director who ran the set. His tranquility was a lifesaver because, yes, rolling you become insecure. When you have veterans covering your back, it’s like having multiple directors. I would never have done it without them. It is clear that cinema is great teamwork.