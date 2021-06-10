Kirchnerism intends to sanction this Thursday the draft Law of Equity in the Representation of Genders in Communication Services, which has half sanction of the Senate and has the impulse of the deputies Gisella Marziotta and Mónica Macha (Frente de Todos).

One of the most contentious points of the bill is its eighth article, which links the “preference” in the distribution of official advertising to the media by obtaining a certificate from the Government that certifies compliance with four variables, out of seven proposals, among which are promoting the use of inclusive language, the implementation of permanent training on gender issues and the provision of lactation rooms or childcare centers, among others.

Radical deputy Karina Banfi (Together for Change) raised Clarion the need to reformulate this project, since the way it is written “conditions women’s opportunities to another right such as freedom of the press.”

“There is a legislative error there. We have time to fix this and avoid the collision of two rights. And if not, it will be impossible to apply, “said Deputy Banfi, secretary of the Bicameral Commission for the Promotion and Monitoring of Audiovisual Communication and Telecommunications and Digitalization Technologies.

On the contrary, Deputy Marziotta defended the possibility of sanctioning this bill, so that there is gender equality in the media. “I am very sorry that we end up discussing something that is not in the spirit of the project “Marziotta lamented, in dialogue with Radio Miter.

Deputy Marziotta, who She is also the coordinator of the October Group radio stations., which is headed by the union member Víctor Santa María, added: “There is not in the spirit or in any article of the law that absolutely nothing is going to be extracted from any medium” from official advertising.

It is that one of the 15 articles that the bill has establishes a criterion of preference to distribute the official guideline: “Communication services operated by privately managed providers who are awarded the certificate of equity in the representation of genders have preference in the allocation of official advertising carried out by the national public sector, without prejudice to objective criteria and requirements established by current regulations on the matter “.

This certificate will be delivered to the media by a body to be created by the Government, where all communication media must register and prove at least compliance with four of the following requirements: promotion of the use of gender-inclusive language in the production and dissemination of communication content; implementation of permanent training on gender issues and egalitarian and non-discriminatory communication; provision of lactation rooms and / or childcare centers.

Personnel selection processes based on gender equity are also established as requirements; labor inclusion policies with a gender and sexual diversity perspective; the implementation of protocols for the prevention of workplace and gender violence; and actions for support the equitable distribution of care tasks of working people.

Beyond that aspect, on the distribution of official advertising, the bill establishes that all media will have to promote equity in the representation of genders among their staff, hire “transvestite, transsexual, transgender and intersex people in a proportion not less than one percent (1%) of its entire staff. ”

In addition, if this bill is approved, the Government of Alberto Fernández will create an Enforcement Authority that will control the equitable distribution of tasks and functions in all media, will promote the use of inclusive language, will promote actions to prevent symbolic and media violence and will apply a sanctions regime for the media that fail to comply with the provisions of this project.

