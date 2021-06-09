Yandex users noticed disruptions in the company’s services in Russia. This is Wednesday, June 9, follows from the service data Downdetector…

According to a portal specializing in tracking problems in the work of IT projects, more than three hundred and thirty complaints from users were received on the work of Yandex services at 18:26 Moscow time.

It is noted that 85% of users had problems accessing the Yandex website, the remaining 15% could not enter the e-mail service.

In addition, readers also reported about interruptions in taxi services. portal Mosnow.

On March 4, Internet users complained about problems with Yandex services. Problems with the work of mail were indicated by 81% of users, 18% of complaints were related to the operation of the site. Most of the problems faced by residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

On February 18, there were reported malfunctions in Yandex.Go (includes Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Lavka, Yandex.Food).