“Dubai Holding” concluded its joint campaign with the Dubai Health Authority to donate blood, which was held under the slogan “The best gift is to save a life”, and lasted for three months.

The campaign succeeded in securing nearly 770 blood units for the Dubai Blood Donation Center, which is the second official initiative in the framework of the long-term partnership between Dubai Holding and the authority, which aims to encourage members of the community in Dubai to donate blood. The campaign started with an advanced bus dedicated to collecting blood donations, provided by Dubai Holding to the center. The bus carried out 26 tours in 16 locations of Dubai Holding complexes, and its destinations where more than 300,000 people currently reside and work. About 920 donors of 71 nationalities participated in the donation campaign, while many of them registered their names as regular donors at the center.



