A herd of 15 wild Asian elephants continues to roam the outskirts of Kunming, the provincial capital, the local government in southwest China’s Yunnan Province said on Sunday.

The field headquarters, which tracks the elephant herd, said the herd traveled another 12.1 km in the past 24 hours, as of 3:10 p.m. last Saturday, to reach Xiang Yi Autonomous Town in Jinning District of Kunming City.

The headquarters added that on Saturday, it flew 14 drones to track the herd, and mobilized 510 people and more than 110 vehicles to block the road in front of the herd and direct it towards the southwest.

The elephants traveled about 500 kilometers from their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before arriving in Kunming on Wednesday night, according to the Chinese newspaper, “The People”.

For more than a month, local authorities sent police to escort the herd, clear roads to ease their passage, and use food to distract them from densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are considered the first nationally protected animals in China, where they are mainly distributed in Yunnan. Thanks to measures and measures to enhance protection, the number of wild elephants in the province has increased from 193 in the 1980s to about 300 today.