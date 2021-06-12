Immense joy for the Swedish Juventus player Lina Hurtig and for his wife Lisa Lantz. The two, who have been in love for several years, have just become moms for their first time. They had become world famous in 2019, when they exchanged a tender kiss in the stands of the stadium where Lina had just taken a major victory in the women’s soccer world championship.

Credit: linahurtig – Instagram

The women’s soccer is gaining more and more the limelight. The world championship held in France in 2019, where Italy made an excellent figure among other things, served as a launching pad for the success of this sport.

During that competition a extra-field episode that has become viral and that has warmed the hearts of millions of people around the world.

The match between Sweden and Thailand had just ended. The Scandinavian team won the game and at the end of the match, Lina, who played that game as a protagonist, headed towards the tribune of honor. There he was waiting for her Lisa Lantz, his life partner for a few months. The two exchanged a sweetest kiss which soon went around the world.

Credit: linahurtig – Instagram

Lina Hurtig and Lisa Lantz moms

The love between Lina Hurtig and Lisa Lantz continued to grow into a decision that would make their lives truly complete. The one of become moms.

Credit: linahurtig – Instagram

Lisa and Lina, ad October of 2020, they headed into a specialized clinic in Sweden, where they started all the procedures for an assisted pregnancy. Already the following month, a November, the doctors contacted the two communicating that Lisa was left pregnant.

To give thead it had been the same Juventus player, during an interview released on the channel YouTube of the Turin team he plays for. The athlete had told all his and his wife’s happiness and how all the procedure a lot has happened quickly.

Yesterday came the announcement that everyone was waiting for, that of birth of their baby. On the account Instagram from Hurtig, one appeared wonderful snapshot that portrays her together with his a few days old child.

Really countless i greeting messages for the champion, who enjoys this wonderful news that has just arrived in her life with her wife.