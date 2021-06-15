For Manuel, Maria Suarez’s grandfather, celebrating her 100th birthday was an opportunity to find a new friend. Manuel lives in Spain with his family, and for his 100th birthday the family members decided to surprise him. They adopted a kitten named Bloom who was desperately looking for a home. “My grandfather did not suspect anything and when he saw the kitten enter the house he was moved, because he has always loved animals very much,” said Maria, his granddaughter. Since then, the bond between humans and the four-legged grows more and more, day after day. “My grandfather is 100 years old, but it’s as if this kitten had given him another 100. They always play and sometimes take a nap together,” continues Maria.

The special friendship between a cat and a 100-year-old grandfather

Their relationship is so special that she even made a video of their best moments. This video was posted on social networks and has already gone viral. Maria didn’t expect all this success, and when she told her grandfather that he and the kitten had become famous on the internet, he didn’t pay much attention to their popularity on the web either. “It was really a gift for me to see my grandfather so happy – he adds – they have a wonderful and unique bond”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) is Instagram (click here)

The weekly and free newsletter has restarted, if you want to subscribe click here