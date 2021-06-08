The new deputy head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin for construction will be a graduate of the Academy of the General Staff Tatyana Andreeva-Yanskaya, RBC reports, citing two sources close to the state corporation.

According to them, Andreeva-Yanskaya will be approved by the supervisory board of Roscosmos, which will take place on June 9, in the new post. In this case, she, among other projects, will oversee the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome. Now Andreeva-Yanskaya is the executive director of Roscosmos for capital construction and technical re-equipment.

Rogozin’s former deputy for construction, Yuri Roslyak, left this position on June 3 and became deputy general director for capital construction of the Center. Khrunichev.

According to the publication, 34-year-old Tatyana Andreeva-Yanskaya graduated from the Moscow Finance and Law Academy in 2010, from the Financial University under the Government of Russia in 2015, from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, and in 2019 from the Military Academy of the General Staff under the program “Military Planning “. Has a medal of the Ministry of Defense “General of the Army Komarovsky” and a badge of distinction from the Ministry of Emergency Situations “For Merit”.

Previously, she worked as a deputy head of the construction economics department of the Housing Administration of the Gosstroy and a leading adviser to the Finance Department of the Ministry of Construction of Russia. She came to Roscosmos in 2017, becoming the Deputy Director of the Department of Capital Construction of the State Corporation, then headed it, and in 2020 became the Executive Director of Roscosmos.