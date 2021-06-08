In the midst of a political crisis and great doubts about the future of the country, the Parliament of Israel He plans to pronounce on the future government on Sunday, the last step before the inauguration of a heterogeneous coalition that would end the twelve-year term of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although the members of the future coalition asked to speed up the times to avoid last minute surprises, the president of the Israeli Parliament, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, used almost the maximum of seven days to organize the vote.

“The debate and the vote on the new government will be held on Sunday, June 13, in a special session of Parliament,” Yariv Levin, head of the Knesset (Parliament), announced this Tuesday in a statement.

The deputies will have to pronounce on the diverse coalition formed in extremis on June 2 by the opposition leader Yair Lapid with two parties from the left, two from the center, three from the right, including Yamina (radical nationalists), and the Arab formation Raam (Islamist). ).

Israel’s Parliament meets this Sunday to vote on the future government. Photo: AFP

Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, praised Levin’s announcement in a tweet, adding that the “union government is underway for the good of the citizens of Israel.”

Doubts about the future

With such different members, the government’s orientation, the coalition’s entry and exit conditions, as well as the allocation of portfolios are still under study, but they should be presented in a document before the Knesset before the vote.

For now the rotation in the office of prime minister: the leader of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, will be it until 2023 and will then cede it to Lapid until 2025.

This coalition will put an end to two years of political crisis in the country, in which four legislative elections have been held.

It will also remove the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, Netanyahu, from power, with a total of 15 years in office (1996-1999 and from 2009 until now).

United in their rejection of Netanyahu, the members of the “coalition of change” are separated on almost everything else: economic policy, colonization or the sensitive question of the relations between state and religion.

Benjamin Netanyahu offensive

One of its flagship projects is the approval of a law that allows a new Netanyahu candidacy to be definitively ruled out, tried for fraud and corruption in numerous cases.

Closer to his end than ever, Netanyahu, 71, multiplies the warnings and attacks against the possible new government, disturbing even the Israeli security services.



If Parliament gives the green light, the first government without Banjamin Netanyahu in 12 years would be formed in Israel. Photo: AFP

The biggest concern is the controversial “March of the flags”, an event organized by far-right figures and initially planned on Thursday in East Jerusalem, an Israeli-occupied Palestinian sector.

The route of this march, considered a provocation by the Palestinians, was not approved by the police and its organizers suspended it at first.

But according to the Israeli press, Netanyahu and members of his party are maneuvering to maintain the demonstration despite the disapproval of the defense minister and the security services.

The Palestinian extremist group Hamas warned of a new escalation if the march in this sector was maintained, which already led to the recent 11-day war between Israel and this Islamist movement in power in Gaza.

Source: AFP

CB