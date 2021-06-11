The government informed the Federal National Council that it directed the concerned federal authorities, to consult with them, and study parliamentary recommendations that were adopted by the Council regarding the “school supervision policy,” the most important of which is the amendment of financial and in-kind incentives for teachers, and the introduction of a system of motivating promotion and career advancement policies, to raise the rate of localization of teaching staff. Establishing a system for the national reserve teaching staff, and settling the profession of kindergarten teacher assistant.

While the government agreed to a number of recommendations on the same subject, the most important of which is the preparation of a national plan to attract national students from high school graduates, to study specializations and “educational” study programs, and the development of a system to track the qualifications of all teachers to work in the state, and a mandatory certificate of good conduct for the applicant from his country.

In detail, the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, delivered an official letter from the Council of Ministers to the President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, containing a government response on parliamentary recommendations adopted by the Council, on the subject of “school supervision policy.” He referred it to the government last January, to take the necessary action.

According to the government message, the Council of Ministers referred five recommendations to the relevant federal authorities for reference and study, provided that their implementation does not entail any additional financial costs for the government, including “establishing a system for national cadres in reserve teaching, settling the profession of kindergarten teacher assistant, and amending financial incentives. In-kind offers for teachers, and the introduction of a system of motivating promotion and career progression policies, to raise the rate of localization of the teaching staff, and to emphasize reducing the teaching quota for teachers and trained teachers, to encourage creativity, innovation and continuous learning.

The list of recommendations (under study) included the preparation of a health care guide, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the concerned authorities, to which all state schools are committed, to deal with the health risks facing students, especially those with chronic diseases and people of determination, and to encourage citizen investors, and grant them privileges to invest in the private educational sector.

The Council of Ministers approved a number of other recommendations on the same subject, which included the development of general federal legislation that governs the principles and foundations of the educational process at the state level, regulates all educational stages, and is in line with the future goals of the state, especially the UAE Vision 2071, and the issuance of the application system, and the requirements for studying on After, and the effective application of the unified regulation for managing students’ behavior in all public and private education institutions in the country, to ensure the prohibition of physical and moral violence against the student and teacher, or the threat thereof, and the exemption of students of determination from the requirements of some admission requirements in higher education institutions.

The council also approved recommendations for preparing a national plan to attract national students who graduated from high school to study majors and study programs that meet the needs of the educational field, and to prepare a national program to attract and prepare specialized national training cadres that meet the state’s educational needs in accordance with the UAE Vision 2071, and to approve training programs for teaching staff based on based on their needs, to be during official working hours, at their workplace or from a distance, assess the qualifications of trainers before accrediting them, measure that return on the teacher and the learner, set and apply criteria for selecting teaching competencies that take into account the customs, values ​​and culture of the UAE society, and establish a system to track the qualifications of all teachers to work in the country It is mandatory to attach a certificate of good conduct and behavior for the applicant from his country.

Curriculum development

The list of government-approved recommendations included the development of school curricula, which contributes to refining the skills and capabilities of students, provided that they are compatible and appropriate to the environment of the UAE and its society, and commensurate with the prescribed hours and days of schooling, and measuring and evaluating educational curricula, before being approved by independent international research centers. The evaluation process should take into account the needs of the labor market and the future goals of the state.

As well as emphasizing the need to measure classroom and extra-curricular activities, which reflect the real capabilities and capabilities of students, without relying on external sources, increasing the number of programs dealing with the Arabic language in public schools, and obligating private schools to teach social and civic education in Arabic to native speakers, and developing and activating programs Field work to raise awareness of the Emirati national identity and values, tolerance and coexistence with other global cultures.



