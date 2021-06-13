With the ghost of the coronavirus already scared (Diego Llorente has returned and Sergio Busquets is waiting for him) and it only remains to thank the reservists for their good disposition and sit down to watch the premiere, against Sweden. There is no lower group in the group than Busquets, who is supposed to be there for the next game. And no cases of reactions to late vaccination have been reported, so we can congratulate ourselves. Worse has gone to Sweden, which is missing two players. In yesterday’s press conference the questions were different: the leadership of the National Team and the aim. The usual blanket between Luis Enrique and the colleagues who press him was there.

They are all leaders and especially me, Luis Enrique came to say, and that’s the way it is. A characteristic of his Selection is how palpable it is that everyone follows him with the best disposition. So much so that it seems proper to think that he chooses them for that, which would explain some notable absence. Another thing is that in the absence of Sergio Ramos, and now Busquets, worry the lack of a figurehead in the team. On In reality, what is disturbing is the abundance of faces unknown to the general public. Half of these guys could walk through any Spanish city without anyone asking for an autograph. Nothing like this has ever happened before in the National Team.

This is because half play outside, some from so young that their hair has not been seen around here, Olmo or Robert Sánchez cases. There are as many from the Premier as from LaLiga (10 and 10, plus 2 in Calcio, 1 in the Bundesliga and 1 in Ligue 1) and few are relevant figures in their club. (None of the four from City played even a minute in the Champions League final). But they apply themselves eagerly to the pressure where the coach commands, they treat the ball well and make good transitions. They compose a solvent team between area and area. The pity is that they finish less than what they produce. And the goal is so restless that it forces Luis Enrique to hide the ball.