In the Vologda Region, a child drowned in the Northern Dvina River. The body was found by rescuers. This was reported on June 12 by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Vologda Oblast.

“We have received a message that a girl born in 2005 drowned in the Northern Dvina, flowing in the village of Skornyakovo, Velikoustyugsky district. The girl’s body was removed from the water by the specialists of the rescue service of the Veliky Ustyug region and handed over to the police, ”the rescuers said.

Nine people took part in the search for the child. Among them are employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the emergency rescue service, the police and the ambulance.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a criminal case was initiated into the death of three minors in Lake Onega in Petrozavodsk.

According to the investigation, on June 11, at about 19:00, three teenagers born in 2005 drowned in the waters of Lake Onega near Beregovoy Lane. It is noted that the victims studied in the 9th grade of the MBOU “Secondary school №38”.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the teenagers swam in the wrong place on the Varkaus embankment in Petrozavodsk.