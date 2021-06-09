A girl from adolescence dreamed of reducing the size of her breasts and was offended when she was offered to pay for the operation in exchange for candid photos. The relevant material is published by the Daily Mail.

Phoebe Rodgers, 24, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, said that many of her friends envy her size 10 breasts, not understanding how she suffers from regular back pain, difficulty choosing clothes and unwanted male attention.

When the heroine of the material turned to her doctor for advice on an operation to reduce the volume of the bust, the specialist advised her to lose weight. The girl began to eat right and play sports. She managed to lose almost 20 kilograms, but her breasts were still uncomfortable.

Moreover, the girl’s skin sagged, which negatively affected her self-esteem. This prompted Rogers to earn money for the operation on his own. She began to actively maintain pages on social networks and communicate with netizens about large breasts, explaining to them how difficult it is to live with such a size.

“Unfortunately, guys don’t care about such subtleties, they are just interested in breasts. I get messages every day from men praising my bust. The worst thing is when they write, “I will donate for the operation if you send me a picture of your boobs.” It happens all the time. (…) In moments like this, I hate my breasts. It’s so humiliating, ”the heroine of the article admitted.

Rogers shared that even at school, peers began to mock her: they thought that the girl was putting cotton wool in her bra. Moreover, she was repeatedly harassed at parties. “In clubs, guys just came up to me, grabbed my chest – this made me feel worthless,” the girl added.

She noted that she felt unhappy because of her heavy breasts, so she would do everything possible to save money for an operation in a foreign clinic as soon as possible. “This operation would have changed my life. It would be so great to wake up in the morning, look at yourself in the mirror and be happy with the reflection. I want to start living my life, ”concluded Rogers.

Earlier in June, a girl with her breasts growing every year spoke about everyday problems. The bust of 18-year-old Anya St James began to actively increase from the age of 13. Later, the girl was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare disease associated with excessive hypertrophy of the connective tissue of the mammary gland. The Australian admitted that she could not play sports because of back pain and anxiety associated with the views of others in her direction.