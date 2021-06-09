The Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a notification at 9:01 am today, of a fire incident in the Raqqa area, according to the media spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defense, who indicated that the Port Said Fire and Rescue Center immediately moved as a competent authority and first responder, and upon arrival At 9:07, it was found that the accident occurred in an apartment on the 14th floor of the Al-Saqr Tower.

He said that at exactly 9:40 am, the field accident commander reported that the accident was under control and the control operation was underway by 3 fire stations (Port Said Center, Al Ras Center and Al Karama Center), and there were no injuries or deaths.



