The fire occurred in the building of the central processing plant, located in the town of Berezovsky, Kemerovo region, as it became known on Tuesday, June 15. The footage from the scene was posted and shared on social media.

On the video, you can see that the fire took place on the top floor of the enterprise, intended for the primary processing of solid minerals, writes REN TV…

At the moment, no information has been received about the victims. The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kemerovo region confirmed the fact of a fire in the main shop.

There are five fire departments and two branches of a paramilitary rescue squad at the scene.

On the same day, June 15, it became known about the condition of those injured in a fire at a gas station in Novosibirsk. It is clarified that 17 people are in the hospital, seven of them are in the intensive care unit with burn shock.

The fire at a gas station on the Gusinobrodskoye highway in the Oktyabrsky district of Novosibirsk occurred on Monday, June 14. According to eyewitnesses, at least five explosions thundered before the fire. By now, the fire has been extinguished.