On April 6, 2004, a FARC commando, the Colombian guerrilla, kidnapped Beatriz Echeverry and her cousin Julio Arango, mistaking the woman for a millionaire. For 603 days they were captive. Echeverry’s son, filmmaker Iván Guarnizo, was then about 26 years old, and he began filming his mother’s empty house. When she was released, she returned with a meticulous journal of the confinement, allowed by the guerrilla leader who watched her, Güérima, who was the same age as her son. Through these pages, Guarnizo discovered that Echeverry had established a mother-child relationship with his captor (who was also the oldest of the group: with him there were guerrillas like Sandrita, 13), who taught two of them and various other vicissitudes that were buried in those pages, even more so when the woman died in 2012. Until four years later the Peace Accords between the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC arrived, and Guarnizo raised a possibility with his brother: And if they were looking for Güérima and at the same time filming a documentary of the process? The result is In the other side, present in the documentary competition section of the Malaga festival.

More information

Guarnizo shuns the journalistic chronology – there is no precise chronology on the screen, but the viewer has to balance dates and moments – to underline the long emotional journey, the reconciliation process that his family has undergone, and that the newcomer in a feature film like The director (he has a long career as an editor and cinematographer) feels today, according to his account in the Andalusian city, more important than ever because of the national strike that his compatriots have been carrying out for weeks. “It is not a neutral film, but a very political one, take sides for reconciliation, now that many people are scandalized by this feeling,” says Guarnizo. “That is why it is important that it be seen now [en Colombia se estrenará en octubre], because there are more Colombians who believe that the peace accords were necessary. Since 2016 many things have changed, and it is necessary to change the prevailing narrative in Colombia of hatred, revenge and rage. My film talks about that from a small place. I have not filmed this to join that movement, but out of sheer emotional necessity ”.

Image of the documentary ‘On the other side’, with Beatriz Echevarry’s diary.

On various occasions, Guarnizo felt that the film was going through where he did not expect, “a place of failure”. After two years of unsuccessful search for the guerrilla, the filmmaker asked himself: “What if I am really talking about that failure and the other great failure, that of the peace accords? There was a very dark panorama, in which more and more ex-guerrillas were assassinated and others returned to the ranks of the dissidents. It was a discouragement that drove the transformation of the project ”. Until the day the filmmaker tells the co-writer his doubts, that same afternoon, Güérima’s phone number arrives on WhatsApp. “I put the tripod, set up the camera, prepared the frame and called him,” he recalls, “while my nerves exploded: I didn’t know if I was ready for that conversation, if the ex-guerrilla wanted to meet us, everything was up in the air” .

The brothers Iván and Alberto Guarizo, in ‘On the other side’.

On In the other side There are recordings of her mother, whom Guarnizo filmed in a modest way: when she testifies, she does so from afar, always leaving a trail of immense love for the people around her. “During his captivity, I recorded things like a diary; when they released it, I focused on it, and there the material remained without being clear about what it would be used for ”, he explains. Also Alberto’s talks Papeto Guarnizo, Iván’s brother and his companion in the investigations, with his son Martín, to whom he tells that they are going to go to the jungle where Echeverry was kidnapped and the boy confesses his fears. The documentary moves in a non-time, “in a conscious nebula that reflected how I have felt those years”, he emphasizes. “The frustrating calls we had for months, the trip, and the clues that my mom’s diary reveals are mixed.” Through these pages, Doña Betica – that’s what the captors call her – clarifies that she was treated well, that she knew she had become a grandmother, she recounted her day to day life. “I cannot forget that she was kidnapped, although her situation could have been much worse,” she stresses. “All kidnapping is unfair, but they asked for a million dollars for my mother, something ridiculous. When they told her what the change meant, 2,000 million Colombian pesos, she replied: ‘I don’t know how to write that on paper, imagine if I’m going to have it.’

Iván Guarizo and the ex-guerrilla Güérima.

On that trip upriver to the jungle, Guarnizo remembers Heart of Darkness, the novel by Joseph Conrad, “and the cinema of Werner Herzog”, which thus become the filmic engines of In the other side, until they reach Güérima. “I needed to stand before him and understand why my mother had forgiven them,” he insists. The ex-guerrilla exceeded all their expectations, and sweeps in the end, telling them that he felt that she had been like his mother for 20 months, that he loved her very much and other surprising keys for the Guarnizo and the spectators. For example, that she herself had already thought that there was a documentary in that story. “In the end, I hope it is understood that my mother lives in the hearts of everyone who knew her,” explains the filmmaker. “For this reason, the first and the last images are hers.”