Sharjah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, is implementing a field awareness campaign to check the safety of vehicle tires on the roads in the central region of Al Dhaid, within the vision of the Sharjah Police General Command, which is consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at making roads safer and more peaceful.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, Captain Saud Al-Shaiba, confirmed the continuation of the seasonal campaign for tire safety during the summer, to educate drivers of light and heavy vehicles about the importance of the safety means required for vehicles in general, and the safety of tires in particular through the standards and measures that must be available in tires, being one of the most important elements of safety and security In the vehicle to reduce the causes that lead to summer traffic accidents, in order to preserve lives and public property.

He pointed to the need to periodically check the tires, to ensure the air pressure in them, and the absence of any damage to its external surroundings, such as cracks and others, especially during these periods of high temperatures, which may affect the possibility of tire friction on the road, which may cause rapid damage. , or its sudden explosion, stressing the drivers of the need to be familiar with the culture of tire validity to avoid traffic accidents



