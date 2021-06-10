He who lives by the sword will die by the sword. A spectator had the happy idea of ​​throwing sand in a curve of the Princess of Asturias Rally in 2019. As a consequence, one of the participants suffered an accident. Outraged, the race director filed a complaint and justice has just ruled in an exemplary way: 15 months’ fine for complying with social services and obligation to pay for the damaged car repair.

Although luckily there are less and less unconscious people who litter the curves to cause the cars to skid in the rallies, there are still some out there loose. In the Monte Carlo Rally, it was common to see unbelievers throw snow in the curves, and in Spain there have been some notorious cases, such as the Rías Baixas Rally in Vigo in 1998, that oil appeared in some of the curves and had to be canceled, or the Rally of Cantabria that a group of pilots who had been excluded for cheating tried to do the same.

That is why this condemnation is very important, which could make the heartless who give a damn about the safety of rally participants think twice. In the case of the Rally Princesa de Asturias it was settled with abandonment, but luckily there were no personal consequences for the driver and co-driver. The question is, what would have happened if any of the crew died? Better not even think about it.