A fan is in serious condition after falling from one of the stands at Wembley Stadium during the dispute between England and Croatia. A Wembley spokesperson confirmed that the person has been taken to hospital and is in serious condition. The incident occurred near the final whistle, when this fan rushed past the barriers. Some 22,500 people watched England’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal in the second half.