The Pervouralsk City Court of the Sverdlovsk Region issued a verdict to the driver, through whose fault two people died in an accident. This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

It was established that on the night of November 22, 2020, on the Perm-Yekaterinburg highway, a car driver drove into an oncoming lane and crashed into a Chevrolet Lacetti. Two passengers of a foreign car were killed, writes TagilCity.ru…

It also turned out that the defendant did not have a driver’s license. They were taken away from him for driving while intoxicated.

The court found the man guilty of a crime under Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road by a person driving a car, resulting in the death of two people by negligence.” He was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment in a penal colony. In addition, for two years after that, he is not allowed to drive.

