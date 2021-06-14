An adventure with elements of an RPG mixed in a story where you can climb to be the best in school.

Dodgeball Academia is another of the many independent titles unveiled in E3 2021. In this adventure, you will guide the protagonist Otto, while training and becoming the best dodgeball player (or dodgeball) of all. Through eight episodes, you will forge friendships, the occasional rivalry, and form your invincible team in this exciting sport.

Dodgeball Academia is due out in 2021Pulling mechanics straight out of an RPG, In Dodgeball Academia you will control Otto and the rest of the team that you will form yourself. Each member will have their own unique abilities in the games, but it will be your task to combine what each player can contribute, to be victorious.

The game has a story mode, where you will travel around campus, and complete main and secondary missions. If you take your time exploring, you will discover several secrets that will help you on your mission to become the best. Dodgeball games are played under a system similar to a fighting title, and you can compete with a friend thanks to its local multiplayer.

The title is developed by Pocket Trap, an independent studio responsible for games like Hell Broker, Interlink, Magnetostatic and others. Dodgeball Academia is due out in 2021 and is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Steam.. This latest version can now be added to your wish list!

If you like to hit balls, let’s remember that for a few weeks now the cheerful and fun Knockout City from EA and Vean Studios has been available on PC and consoles.

More about: Dodgeball Academy and E3 2021.