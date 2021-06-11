A criminal case was opened against a man who tried to kidnap a two-year-old child in Sochi. It is reported by

RIA News RIA Novosti with reference to the Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory.

Information that a man in Sochi tried to kidnap a two-year-old boy appeared on social networks. On the evening of June 1, an unknown assailant reportedly attempted to steal a child from the playground. He pushed him into the box and began to run away, but after running literally 10 meters he stumbled and dropped the child. After that, the attacker disappeared.

The boy’s mother wrote a statement to the police and soon the offender was arrested. He explained his act by the fact that he wanted to show the children a world full of danger.

Earlier it was reported that an administrative protocol was introduced against the attacker.