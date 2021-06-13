Punjab province, the most populous in Pakistan, threatened cut the phone those who refuse to be vaccinated against covid-19, a measure to combat the very low immunization rates of the population.

Only 10.5 million doses have been administered in this country of 220 million inhabitants, which has already led the province of Sind to announce that its officials reluctant to get vaccinated they will not receive their salary starting in July.

In Punjab, where the city of Lahore is located, demand for the injection has decreased as the third wave of the virus in Pakistan stabilizes, after weeks of restrictions.

Several people travel by van in Pakistan (EFE).

“At first it was just a proposition, but as people are really reluctant, we have decided to act,” justified Hamad Raza, spokesman for health services in Punjab.

According to him, the state telecommunications agency must decide how to implement the measure.

They refuse to be vaccinated due to side effects

The vaccination campaign, driven primarily with support from China, is hampered by concerns about side effects, fueled by misinformation linking these drugs to infertility or death within two years of injection.

“The level of education in Pakistan is very low and some spread rumors and misinformation,” said Salman Haseb, president of the Young Doctors Association in Pakistan.



A boy sells masks on a street in Peshawar (Pakistan) (EFE).

In Lahore, the threat was not welcomed.

“It’s going to be hard not being able to use my phone … but the vaccine really scares me“Saima Bibi, a domestic worker, said.

“We cannot force people to get vaccinated,” said Farwa Husain, a teacher in Rawalpindi city, who has already received the first dose. “That makes me distrust,” he added.



Passengers are packed into a bus in Peshawar (EFE).

To encourage the population, the authorities promise that they will be able to go to cinemas, nightclubs and places of worship and that restrictions on companies and shops will be lifted once a 20% of the population district is immunized.

In rural areas, they will set up mobile vaccination centers near the temples.

Pakistan has officially registered 21,500 deaths from covid, although the figure is considered far below reality due to the lack of sufficient tests.

AFP Agency.

