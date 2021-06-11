The Emirates went far, on a journey of self-exploration, entered deeply into the folds of the other, and came loaded with the glory of fraternity and convergence, the harmony of tones, the preoccupation with disclosing the dream of communication, and the integration into existence of a star that melts in the fabric of vast spaces.

The UAE’s membership of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of Expressions of Cultural Diversity, is the rain showered by clouds of transparency, the grass that has sprouted drops of sweetness, and the streams of the glorified river.

When you look at the map of the Emirates, and contemplate the picture carefully, you see in the Authority a ship crossing the ocean towards vast areas, planted with trees of greeting, appreciation, celebration, and celebration. Its verses are the weight of bright dreams, and they carve its contents with a rhyme tuned by the bliss of spontaneity, the joy of convergence, the joy of serenity, and the effort of belonging to Mother Earth without details that monopolize the air, or grooves that hold the breath. And in the mind the fig flower, the fragrance of the palm, the secret of the nun and the pen bears the responsibility of trimming the universe from its yellow leaves, refining its language of protruding words, arranging its conscience, moisturizing its sorrows, straightening its melodies, and paving the way for a global ceremony that revives the history of humanity and purifies it from the tuberculosis of damaged joints. Walking on the hump of love, in order for people’s eyes to bloom with the sparkle of wellness, their cheeks to flourish with a bright smile, and their hearts to turn out to be lamps that sweep away the darkness, and turn places and lands into a beacon of darkness. Eve on the rivers of giving, and a lyre that plays the melody of belonging, to a world that is unblemished by sullenness, and is not disturbed by outrageous malice.

The Emirates today, a bouquet of cultures that pride themselves on the good land, in languages, dialects, and accents, accompanied by smiles, as if they were the songs of birds, surrounded by balsam of joy, and Mayasm Anshrah.

The Emirates today, a globe that turns on wishes, has become in its sunrise, a sun that sews existence with golden fringes, and weaves the shirt of time from the silk of wide-eyed civilizations, its folds from the brilliance of those who loved life, so they watered it with slips, optimism, and hopes overflowing with shadows.