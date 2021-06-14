D.How seniors use a smartphone is now commonplace. So it makes sense to use the device for a task that can be complicated: monitoring medication intake. If you only swallow one tablet a day, you have it good. The chronically ill sometimes need dozens of medicines. The wrong medication, dose, and drug interactions are one of the most common causes of hospital emergency rooms. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices estimates that one in ten can be traced back to drug side effects.

In this way, smartphone apps for taking medication can be helpful. They give advice on how to take them on time, and you tick them off so that the question of whether you have already taken the tablet or not can also be clearly answered later in the day. They also save medication plans, so you can record when which tablet is to be taken, when you started taking it and when the drug was discontinued. In this way a medication history is obtained.