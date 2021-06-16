The facilities of the 30th Brigade of the Colombian National Army were the target of an explosion this Tuesday, June 15, in the city of Cúcuta, in the north of the country. The Defense Ministry clarified that the same vehicle produced two different detonations that left dozens of injuries. For now, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A car loaded with explosives detonated in the afternoon (local time) inside the facilities of the 30th Brigade of the Colombian National Army, located in the city of Cúcuta.

“At 15:05 a white van, (brand) Toyota, entered with two individuals impersonating some public officials. At 15:10, this van had a first explosion which, of course, affected the facilities. After two minutes , there was a second explosion of the same truck seriously affecting the facilities of this brigade, “Defense Minister Diego Molano said during a press conference in Cúcuta.

The official added that the detonations left 36 injured, of which three were more affected. Molano indicated that one of them had to be admitted to surgery.

Although the minister said that the rest of the people had minor injuries, 29 were transferred to hospitals. Among the injured were two civilians who, according to Molano, are out of danger.

The minister arrived in Cúcuta after the order of President Iván Duque that he travel there to carry out the investigations. Molano added that the Prosecutor’s Office and a special group of the Police are already investigating what happened. In addition, the official affirmed that President Duque will lead a security meeting from this northern Colombian city.

Once in Cúcuta, Minister Molano described the explosion as a “vile terrorist attack” that targeted Colombian soldiers. The 30th Brigade of the Colombian Army is located in the city of Cúcuta, capital of the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.

In some videos that circulate on social networks, you can see the material damage in several buildings in the sector.

The attack affected some facilities of Brigade 30, especially an unoccupied office area, since a personal part is in quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The access road to the scene of the attack remains in military custody and several helicopters fly over the area. Only ambulances have been able to reach the Brigade, as well as fire trucks, agents of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office and police officers in order to clarify what happened.

The city of Cúcuta is located on the border with Venezuela and in one of the regions hardest hit by the armed conflict in Colombia. Despite the fact that the Government signed a peace agreement with the former FARC guerrilla in 2016, illegal groups still operate in this part of the country, such as the ELN guerrilla group.

In fact, the minister spoke of this armed group as one of the possible perpetrators, although he did not present any proof of this. “The initial hypothesis is that the ELN is behind this insane and vile act. The involvement of the FARC dissidents is also a matter of investigation,” Molano said.

After the peace agreement, attacks like the one on Tuesday began to stop being covered in the Colombian media. However, on January 17, 2019, the apparent calm in the country was broken again when a car bomb exploded at the facilities of the General Santander Police Cadet School in Bogotá, the capital.

The fact, which was claimed by the ELN, was a suicide attack in which the car managed to pass through the security checkpoints of the School, killing 22 cadets, including one Ecuadorian. Another 67 people were injured.

With EFE, AP and local media